Four U.S. Senators seeking the Democratic Presidential nomination have cosponsored a resolution seeking recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

With U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar coming on board today (July 9), four of the top six Senators seeking the Democratic Presidential nomination have cosponsored S.Res.150, bipartisan legislation locking in permanent U.S. recognition and remembrance of the Armenian Genocide,” said the Armenian National Committee of America.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

