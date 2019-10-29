The U.S. House of Representatives will likely recognize the Armenian Genocide, the UN Ambassador in Barack Obama’s administration, Samantha Power, said in a tweet on Monday, October 29.

“Armenian-Americans and Rep. Adam Schiff have tried for years to get Congress to recognize the Armenian Genocide,” Power said

“At long last, tomorrow (October 29 – Ed.), despite Turkish denial, the House will likely recognize the 1st genocide of the 20th century.”

Power also shared a tweet by Schiff, which reads: “This has been years in the making, thanks to the tireless advocacy of those who insisted the US must never be a party to genocide denial. I hope all Members join me next week in voting to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

We will never forget, and we will never be silent.”

