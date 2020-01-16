The former Prosecutor General of Georgia, Irakli Shotadze, who resigned on May 31, 2018, amid protests over a high-profile “Khorava Street” murder case involving teenagers, has been again nominated for the vacant position of Prosecutor General of Georgia.

He has been nominated by LEPL Georgian Technical University, the General Prosecutor’s Office reports.

Currently, there are 9 candidates in total nominated for the Prosecutor General position. Their names are public and the data is uploaded on the website of the Prosecutorial Council: pc.gov.ge.

Consultations and nominations will continue until January 17, 2020.

Shotadze’s decision on resignation came after the mass protests in relation to the Tbilisi City Court’s verdict on the murder of two teenage boys in which two minors detained for the murder case were found guilty.

Two 16-year old schoolboys, Levan Dadunashvili and Davit Saralidze from Tbilisi Public School 51, were brutally stabbed to death during a street brawl in the city center on December 3, 2017. Dadunashvili died on the spot while Saralidze passed away in the hospital the next day.

The judge found one of the detainees guilty for the premeditated murder of one of the victims Dadunashvili, while another detainee was found guilty for the attempted murder of the second victim, Saralidze. However, the court failed to say who killed Saralidze.

After the court announced its verdict, Saralidze’s father, Zaza, went to the Prosecutor’s Office and demanded an answer as to who had killed his son, stating openly that he did not trust the investigation carried out and noted that there were too many questions left regarding the case.

Saralidze’s supporters gathered at the Prosecutor’s Office asked for “justice” and “a fair investigation.”

Shotadze said that the evidence submitted to the court by the Prosecutor’s Office would ensure a fair verdict on the case and all offenders would be punished, however, he had decided to leave his post due to the “humane side” of the latter issue.

