Special Investigation Service (SIS) released a statement on Wednesday about corruption charges against the third president of Armenia Serzh Sarkisian (2008-2018), who resigned in the result of the Velvet Revolution last year.

SIS alleged that Sarkisian “organized the embezzlement by a group of officials” of 489 million drams (over $1 million) in government funds allocated in 2013 for the provision of subsidized diesel fuel to low-income farmers.

According the investigation, former president interfered in a government tender for the fuel supplier to ensure that it is won by the company owned by his classmate and close friend BarseghBarsegian.

The government paid 1.8 billion drams ($3.8 million) to the fuel supplier Flash company, as part of the government program to subsidize the fuel expenses of thousands of low-income farmers in Armenia, while another company Maxhur, which was suggesting a cheaper price for the same purposes, lost the tender. The price suggested by Maxhur would allow the government to save about half billion drams, but the government rejected, the suggestion, giving preference to the company owned by the close friend of the president.

Sargsyan doesn’t accept the charges but had to sign a formal document disabling him to leave the country pending the trial.

During the parliamentary questions and answers session with the government prime-minister NikolPashinyanspoke about the corruption charges against the former president announced, that he doesn’t know more than it is written in the official statement of the SIS and the press. He said that his government ordered to stop the program aimed to subsidize the fuel expenses of the low-income farmers, as they saw numerous corruption risks in that program, and that the low-income farmers in the reality were not benefiting of that program. He added that his government was much criticized for terminating that program by their opponents, saying that the government is ignoring the needs of low-income farmers and villagers, but now it became evident, that this was a corrupted program, and that the government was giving the tender not to the company, which was suggesting the best price, but to the company, which Serzh Sargsyan ordered to, according to the investigation, the company, belonged to the close friend of the former president, stated Pashinyan.

However, the former ruling Republican Party, which is now out of the parliament, released a statement, calling the corruption charges against the former president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan as “fabricated and ludicrous”. The former ruling party, well-known for its long-term tradition of conducting political prosecutions against its political opponents, says, the charges against Sargsyan are a manifestation of “political persecution aimed at silencing political opponents”.

However, Serzh Sargsyan is not the only high ranking former official charged after the Velvet Revolution, his predecessor, the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan (1998-2008), is imprisoned since December 2018, for overthrowing the constitutional order in 2008 by releasing an anti-constitutional top-secret order 0038,commanding the army commandership to bring the army units to the capital and using the army against the opposition movement lead by the first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan (1991-1998). The current prime-minister NikolPashinyan was one of the most prominent members of that political movement lead by the first president Ter-Petrosyan until 2013, when he separated and organized his own political party “Civil Contract”.

Pashinyan is known for its uncompromising position regarding corruption. Since taking the position of the prime-minister of Armenia he started an uncompromising campaign against corruption which involved eventhe leading members of his team such as the head of State SupervisionService, The deputy minister of Health, and on December 4 the National Security Service charged the deputy minister of Education, Science, Sport and CultureGevorgLoretsyan for corruption charges.

By Karen Tovmasyan

