Giorgi Kvirikashvili, the former Prime Minister of Georgia, has responded to recent political developments in the country, in particular, the failure of the Parliament to pass the draft law on electoral changes.

“November 14 of the Georgian Dream – a decision devoid of rationalism, political pragmatism and statehood in the current political situation – another step towards the government’s delegitimization and public and political polarization – a missed opportunity,” reads Kvirikashvili’s statement released via the social network.

By Ana Dumbadze

source