Former Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili released the statement in relation with June 20 developments, namely, holding a session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy at the Parliament building which was followed by severe protests by the public and opposition MPs.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili published the statement on his Facebook page, giving Georgian government a few advice and calling their activities a “grave mistake”.

According to former PM, the government has made a grave mistake, which was recognized, but their political response was late.

“Hence, part of the opponents of the government transformed the fair and sincere protest into a destructive process.

After that, the government committed a more serious mistake and used rubber bullets against young people participating in the rally, who are the future generation of the country.

Using rubber bullets against demonstrators was a grave mistake. I can’t start political polemics, but I don’t think that it would be impossible to fairly stop an unfair attack on the police cordon only by bringing more policemen on the spot, or only by using tear gas and water.

Today the government continues a series of mistakes and thinks that the will be stopped by the resignation of the Chairman of the Parliament. This may happen temporarily, but in the first case of a second grave mistake it will be revealed in a much wider and dangerous manner”, Kvirikashvili writes.

In his statement, Kvirikashvili gave Georgian Government advice on how to find a solution from the above-mentioned situation:

“In this situation I see only one solution, raising and strengthening the sense of legitimation in society, for which I advise Bidzina Ivanishvili:

Immediately announce political reform which includes:

1.) Constitutional change for holding the next elections in a proportional system;

2.) Constitutional change which will make the participation of Georgian citizens in elections mandatory. This change will also make the political spectrum more diverse;

3.) Announcing the date of extraordinary parliamentary elections considering new principles;

4.) Interior Minister should take responsibility towards our sons injured yesterday and leave his post.

As a result of the above-mentioned, Georgian dream will manage to maintain the trust of the society and will give our country an opportunity to maintain the leading position on the western platform”, reads the statement.

By Ana Dumbadze

