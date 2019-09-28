Giorgi Kvirikashvili, the former Prime Minister of Georgia, has responded to recent developments around Georgian businessman Mamuka Khazaradze, a founder of JSC TBC Bank and public movement Lelo, noting that the investigation launched against him damages Georgia’s investment environment.

Kvirikashvili told Mtavari Arkhi that specific people had convinced Bidzina Ivanishvili, the leader of the Ruling Party Georgian Dream, that he and Khazaradze were planning something against him together.

“Ivanishvili believed it, and his following actions were built on this issue,” the former PM noted.

“I do not intend to return to active politics, but as a citizen of this country and a former Prime Minister, I will have an active civil or political position. I might like or dislike something. For example, I did not like the developments of June 20 and I expressed my opinion. Such a thing could happen again. Some people say that I’ve been blackmailed, etc. I don’t think that I look like a blackmailed person, right?!

“That false accusation as if we were planning something together a year and a half ago is just a tale created by somebody. They needed to create this myth. It is very unfortunate that Ivanishvili believed it, moreover, he built all the following actions on this issue,” he added.

Co-founders of JSC TBC Bank, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, were officially charged on July 24, 2019, for money laundering.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia launched an investigation into money laundering on 2 August 2018.

“They are charged for the laundering of $16,754.000, as a result of which they received a large amount of income,” said the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Later, bank accounts of TBC Bank co-founders were seized.

“All the bank accounts of Badri Japaridze and I were seized at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and under a court ruling. This action serves only one purpose: to bring an end to the public movement we have announced and to all ongoing charity and business projects, including Anaklia. You can not scare us! We continue to fight!” Khazaradze wrote.

On August 26, they paid the bail ordered on them by Tbilisi City Court – 700,000 GEL each.

Mamuka Khazaradze established the public movement called Lelo on September 12, 2019. He believes that seizing their bank accounts was the state’s revenge against him for announcing the establishment of a new, pro-western public movement.

He also intends to establish the political party in October.

By Ana Dumbadze

