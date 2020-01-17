The body of the former head of Armenian National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan was found shot in his apartment today in the afternoon.

His body was found by his wife, near the body there was a gun and an empty bottle of Konyak.

38 years old Kutoyan was one of the most loyal and trusted assistants of Serzh Sargsyan. He started his career as assistant at the presidential administration at the age of 30. Five years later president Serzh Sargsyan (2008-2018) appointed him as the head of the Security Service. Although there were some juridical barriers to be appointed in this position, because he was not a National Security Servicemen, Sargsyan made some maneuvers in order to be able to appoint Kutoyan as the head of the National Security Service.

During his rule as the head of the National Security Service a group of gunmen attacked the biggest Police base in Yerevan in July 2019 and kept it for several days.

Kutoyan left the office after the Velvet Revolution in 2018 May and since that period remained silent and never appeared in Public.

However, this is regarded as a continuation of the “suspicious passings” of former heads of the Power structures. On September 2019 the former head of the Police of Armenia 2003-2008 Hayk Harutyunyan found shoot in his house, 2 months later in November 2019 former head of the Police of Yerevan 2013-2016 died in Moscow because of an explosion, and nowmany people in the Social Media find the case with Kutoyan as a part of this suspicious deaths.

By Karen Tovmasyan

