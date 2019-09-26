Former French President Jacques Chirac died Thursday, September 26 at the age of 86, AFP reports.

Chirac was Prime Minister of France from 1974 to 1976 and from 1986 to 1988, as well as Mayor of Paris from 1977 to 1995.

He then served as President of France and ex officio Co-Prince of Andorra from 1995 to 2007.

Chirac was a huge supporter of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and during his visit to Yerevan in 2006 urged Turkey to recognize the mass killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.

