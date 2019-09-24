Former Armenian Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found dead in his home in the town of Bjni on Monday, September 23.

A criminal investigation into an 11-year-old case is currently underway to determine the culprit behind the death of 10 people who were killed in clashes between protesters and police following the presidential election on March 1, 2008.

Harutyunyan appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head, the police said.

In a preliminary examination of the crime scene the police found bloodstains, a firearm and a capsule.

