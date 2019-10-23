BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

The relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have been recently developing, Iranian former ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayeen told Trend.

“The development of relations has strengthened during the current Iranian government’s rule,” he said.

“In this regard, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Azerbaijan is important,” Pakayeen said.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member-states kicked off on Oct. 23. The 18th NAM Summit will be held on October 25-26. President Rouhani will arrive in Azerbaijan on Oct. 24 to attend the summit.

Pakayeen added that Azerbaijan and Iran may make important steps to develop the trade relations.

“Such issues as construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad, strengthening of cooperation between the banks, construction of a pharmaceutical plant and fight against drug trafficking are the issues on which the Iranian and Azerbaijani officials should focus on,” Pakayeen said.

