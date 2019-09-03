Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

It is planned to plant forests of industrial importance in Azerbaijan in the near future, stated Director of the Forest Development department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Aghagardash Garashov, Trend reports.

Fast-growing tree species will be planted for this purpose, so as to ensure that their wood will be of long-term use in the woodworking industry, he added.

Garashov noted that extensive work is planned to be carried out in the near future in order to use forestry for industrial purposes.

“Therefore, we advise individuals, legal entities and entrepreneurs to plant fast-growing tree species on their land plots. The Ministry of Ecology is open to all appeals and can help in selecting tree species and provide recommendations. Open areas of the forest fund can be provided to entrepreneurs as well,” Garashov said.

