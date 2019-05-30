Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Foreign citizens will be able to obtain a permit for temporary and permanent residence in Azerbaijan within the short period, as well as the decisions on the extension of the temporary stay and work permits, Trend reports on May 30.

This issue was indicated in the amendments to the Law on ‘State Duty’, which was put up for discussion at today’s plenary session of the parliament.

According to the changes, new rates of state duties have been set for issuing these documents.

In accordance with the current legislation, a temporary residence permit is issued within 20 days, a permanent residence permit – within 60 days, a decision on extension of the period of temporary stay in the country – within three days, and a work permit in Azerbaijan – within 20 days.

The bill envisages the possibility of issuing these documents within a shorter period, but with the payment of a bigger state duty.

According to the amendments, the temporary residence permits are proposed to be issued within 15 and 20 days, the permanent residence permits – within 35, 40, 50 and 60 days, a decision on extension of the temporary stay period in the country – within one and three days, a work permit in Azerbaijan – within 10, 15 and 20 days.

The amendments were put for vote and adopted following the discussions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source