Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s working visit to London commenced on Monday, October 21 when he met Chris Pincher Minister of State at Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom.

The sides discussed issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation, expressing readiness to further enrich the Armenian-British agenda.

Mnatsakanyan’s trip proceeded with a meeting with Sir Simon McDonald, the Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, and Head of HM Diplomatic Service

The diplomats weighed in on numerous regional and international issues, as well as discussed steps to be undertaken for expanding relations between the two countries.

source