Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

After the collapse in Brent crude oil prices, the cost of oil futures on the international exchanges dropped to $69, Trend reports referring to the weekly summary of the Azerbaijani investment company InvestAZ on May 27.

If trading on the stock exchanges remains at this level, then the prices are expected to fall up to $67 and $65 per barrel.

The US statistical data on oil reserves in oil storages, to be transmitted on May 30 at 19:00 (GMT+4), will have a great impact on the oil price.

InvestAZ analysts also described the current situation in the international financial markets and short-term expected forecasts.

According to the experts, the pro-European parties which are in the lead in the election to the European parliament have influence on the euro exchange rate.

According to the analysts, if the ongoing bidding of the euro at a price of $1.12 remains, then it can rise up to $1.13.

The news on the new trade negotiations between the US and China may have a great impact on the exchange rate. The investors also focus on the information on fundamental data affecting the US economic development, to be published on May 30 at 16:30 (GMT+4).

The UK pound sterling exchange rate is growing. If trading on the stock exchanges continues at a price of $1.27, it may further increase up to $1.28.

The analysts also think that the UK pound sterling exchange rate increased because new Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage received the biggest number of votes in the election to the European parliament in the UK.

The US dollar to the Turkish lira exchange rate is at around six lira in the Turkish currency markets. According to the analysts, if the rate overcomes the mark of 6.10 lira in an upward direction, then the rate is expected to rise up to 6.15 lira, and then up to 6.24 lira.

The investors focus on the data about Turkey’s foreign trade turnover, its economic development, as well as the protocol on the monetary policy of the Central Bank of Turkey, to be published on May 31 at 11:00 (GMT+4).

The US dollar rate depreciation has an impact on an increase in gold prices in the precious metals market. According to the analysts, the prices may increase up to $1,292 ($41.5 per gram) per ounce of gold.

—

