The Armenian capital city of Yerevan is generally a safe, friendly and vibrant city with attractive architecture and rich history. Nicknamed the ‘pink city’ because of the color of volcanic tufa rock from which many buildings are constructed, this is a city where strolling allows you to see plenty, Forbes travel writer Tom Mullen says in a fresh article.

Begin at the Cascade Complex, a massive limestone stairway built in 1980 that joins two segments of the city, the article says, also recommending visitors to walk past “the adjacent, handsome Armenian Opera Theater” to to Republic Square.

The piece offers an insight into Yerevan Wine Days, a big festival, with visitors from Russia, the U.S., Austria, France, Thailand, Japan, China and elsewhere.

“To discover the roots of this festival, walk to where Pushkin Street T-junctions with Martiros Saryan Street. This is nicknamed ‘wine street’ because it is closed only to pedestrian traffic for Yerevan Wine Days—a two-day, free festival focused on showcasing national food and some 200 Armenian wines. The event includes music and traditional dances,” Mullen says.

“Food in the city is served mezze style and many plates bulge with vegetables. Dishes include ghapama—a festival dish of pumpkin stuffed with rice, apples, honey and raisins; lahmacun—Armenian pizza, without cheese; khorovats, or barbecued vegetables, and gata—a pie with nuts and honey. Beef and lamb kebabs are also ample.”

The feature also recommends attending a festival if you visit. The Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival, as well as the Raspberry Festival, are both in July, while the Barbecue Festival (located in Lori province) is in August, it says.

“City temperatures hover at freezing during winter and reach the mid 90’s (35 degrees Celsius) during summer. The city also has a small (10 station) underground metro, built by Soviet engineers,” the author says.

“There are non-stop flights from 20 countries to Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport (including a direct, 4-hour 40-minute flight from Paris). U.S. citizens can enter Armenia without a visa and stay for up to 180 days.”

Mullen said in another article that Armenian wines — despite a checkered past — look toward a brilliant future.

