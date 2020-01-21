The Folklore Hall opened at the Building 2 of the National Parliamentary Library of Georgia on January 20. The restoration works were performed with the support of the Shilda Winery and Georgian Chant Foundation, under the joint mission to support and promote the Georgian chant tradition and other forms of Georgian folklore.

“The two-year restoration revealed a unique wall painting dating back to 1912; it was restored by the graduated of the Academy of Fine Arts under Nana Kuprashvili’s supervision. The Folklore Hall will bring together the folk music recordings from all regions of Georgia. Here one will likewise find age-old phonographs, photographs and other folklore-related material collected by the National Library Foundation. Interested persons will be provided with digital versions of the documents and records. The digital versions of the collection items will be made available to researchers as well. The hall will be headed by musician, folklorist Davit Shugliashvili”, reads the Facebook post by Giorgi Kekelidze, General Director of the National Parliamentary Library of Georgia and the founder of the first Georgian digital library.

The opening ceremony of the Folklore Hall will be accompanied by Women’s Choir of Chant University and Ensemble Shilda.

Working hours: Every day from 9:30 to 18:00 (except Saturdays and Sundays).

