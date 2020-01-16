Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Thursday, January 16 that it is still premature to talk about a possible meeting of leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Aysor.am reports.

“We have never avoided negotiations, quite the contrary, we are very actively engaged in the peace process,” Armenia’s top diplomat told reporters.

Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia has never attempted to protract the process.

“A considerable number of meetings have been held, we continue working on the level of foreign ministers,” Mnatsakanyan said.

The last meeting between the ministers of the two countries took place in Bratislava on December 4. Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov, agreed to meet in the beginning of 2020.

