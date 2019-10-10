“The next sitting of the Commission on Delimitation and Demarcation of the state border between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is expected to be held in Georgia,” Foreign Minister of Georgia Davit Zalkaliani said after the government meeting today, adding that the Azerbaijani side has already expressed readiness regarding this issue.

He reviewed the first foreign visit of the Georgian Prime Minister to Azerbaijan and noted that the delegation returned to Georgia with a significant tangible result, according to which the churches within the Davit Gareji Complex will open for Georgian clergymen starting tomorrow.

“We have come back with a significant tangible result, and this is due to the bilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Giorgi Gakharia. It was a very sincere talk about all the main directions and it is important that our Azerbaijani partners have an understanding in this regard. One of the important outcomes of this meeting is that the road leading to the David Gareji Monastery Complex will be opened. We also agreed that we would move forward step by step. Because the problem is so sensitive, it is the most difficult legacy of the Soviet era and it cannot be resolved so quickly, so it is important to immediately remove any existing obstacles that have arisen recently. It is good that we have achieved such a result after the meeting and it is important that we move forward step by step and eliminate all obstacles,” he said, noting that the churches within the David Gareji complex will open tomorrow for the clergymen, with further steps already being taken on how to open the space for pilgrims as well.

On October 9, Gakharia had his first official visit to Baku, where he met with President of Azerbaijan. Throughout the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of vital importance, including major aspects of strategic partnership and joint regional projects.

“Mr. President Aliyev noted that our countries have a history and geography that links us very close to each other. Of course, I can fully agree with these words. We had an open conversation on the current problems and as a result, I can say that the churches within the Davit Gareji Complex will open to Georgian clergymen starting tomorrow. Therefore, we need to make serious progress in this direction step by step. We have repeatedly stated that this problem must be resolved within the national interest of the two countries, taking into account its historical heritage. This is the most important component of our approach. I would also like to remind you that our citizens are responsible and cautious in the context of every step, word, and we should all remember that love and patriotism do not mean pseudo-patriotic expressions and thoughtless steps. This is the approach we should have in this direction and we must maintain it,” he said at a government meeting today.

The newly appointed PM will also visit Armenia next week and will arrive in Turkey at the end of October.

