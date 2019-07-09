Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

The main task of Azerbaijani diplomacy is the liberation of lands from occupation and the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the 6th meeting of the heads of the diplomatic service, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the international community unequivocally supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

“Withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are the principles, which also are reflected, along with the well-known resolutions of the UN Security Council, in the relevant documents of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, OSCE, CoE, EU, NATO and others international organizations,” he said. “Termination of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, liberation of the lands from the occupation and the return of IDPs to their homes are the main task of the Azerbaijani diplomacy.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

