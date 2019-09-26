Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Flynas, the Saudi national air carrier, will start regular direct flights from Riyadh to Baku, Trend reports citing the airline company.

Riyadh-Baku flights will be operated three times a week throughout the year. The company will begin operating flights Oct. 2 this year.

Founded in 2007, Flynas operates more than 1,200 flights a week in 17 domestic and 53 international destinations. The airline fleet consists of the latest planes (Airbus A320).

Flynas has recently announced the launch of direct flights to Lucknow and Calicut (presently Kozhikode) in India and intends to launch direct flights to Cyprus and Albania in the near future.

