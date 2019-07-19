Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

The Floating Solar Energy Development project will contribute to improving energy security and reducing harmful emissions into the atmosphere. It was announced at a meeting attended by representatives of Asian Development Bank (ADB), Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Temiz Sheher OJSC, Azerbaijan Energy Engineering and Consulting LLC and Executive Power of Baku’s Sabunchu district, Trend reports.

At the meeting, the work carried out as part of the project of floating solar power plant on Lake Boyukshor was presented, and a preliminary assessment of the project’s environmental impact was made. According to the assessment conducted in accordance with the ADB security policy, the project will not have a negative impact on the environment.

The project aimed to provide technical support in the creation of floating solar power plants in Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan was approved by the ADB in August last year. The EQO-NIXUS and AEEK companies were selected as project consultants.

The potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan exceeds 25,300 megawatts, which will allow generating 62.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. By 2020, it is planned to reach a capacity of 2,676 megawatts, which will make up about 20 percent of the total electricity generated in the country.

Most of the country’s potential in this area comes from solar energy, the potential of which is estimated at 5,000 megawatts.

Wind power accounts for 4,500 megawatts, biomass for 1,500 megawatts, geothermal energy for 800 megawatts, and the potential of small hydropower plants (HPP) accounts for 350 megawatts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source