Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

Flights were carried out in accordance with the plan of TurAz Qartali – 2019 Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The exercises involve up to 30 military aircraft of Azerbaijan and Turkey including aircraft MiG-29, F-16, Su-25 and “Kasa” P-235, and helicopters Mi-35, Mi-17, “Sikorsky” UH-70, CH-47 “Chinook”, and ATTACK/AH-1W.

TurAz Qartalı-2019 joint flight-tactical exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey kicked off on Sept. 2 in accordance with the annual plan of military cooperation between two countries.

During the exercises, tasks on planning joint activities of the aviation assets of Air Force of Azerbaijan, and Air Force, Naval Forces and Land Forces of Turkey, studying the possibilities of interoperability and combat coordination in conducting operations, implementing search and rescue operations, destroying ground targets by delivering airstrikes, as well as other tasks are being fulfilled.

The exercises will last until September 16.

