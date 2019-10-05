Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Teymur Rajabov who became the first grandmaster in the country`s chess history to win a FIDE World Cup.

“Azerbaijan achieved another great success,” Mehriban Aliyeva said in an Instagram post.

“Our young talent Teymur Rajabov represented the country decently at the FIDE World Cup to gain a brilliant victory. I sincerely congratulate Teymur on this grandiose victory, which has brought great joy to all the people of Azerbaijan.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source