The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee has got underway in Baku.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the event.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the opening ceremony.

Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, chairperson of the UNESCO Executive Board Byong-hyun Lee and Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev made speeches.

Participants in the session include more than 2500 delegates from 180 countries, including ministers, executives, representatives and ambassadors of international organizations in Azerbaijan, and members of the Azerbaijani government.

The Baku session will see the presentation of 36 out of 42 nominations for World Heritage List.

Azerbaijan became a member of UNESCO in 1992. The country signed a memorandum of cooperation with UNESCO in 1996. The Walled City of Baku, Shirvanshah’s Palace and Maiden Tower, and Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape are featured as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

