First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have visited the Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder operating under the “United and Healthy” Public Union in Narimanov district, Baku.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva celebrated 31 December- World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year at the Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder which is supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The children with autism spectrum disorder demonstrated their talent.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva performed a song with the choir operating under the center.

Mehriban Aliyeva then made a cake together with the children and talked to them.

A graduate of the center, a second-year student of the Azerbaijan University of Culture and Arts Alisahib Bayramov and other children also played the piano.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also performed a song.

The First Vice-President then tasted the cake she made with the children.

Chairperson of the Public Union Aytan Eynalova noted that properly trained specialists are engaged in taking care of 70 children here.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the center’s staff, children undergoing treatment here, and their family members on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, and wished them success.

