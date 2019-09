Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Malikchobanly village secondary school named after Gulagha Aghayev in Shamakhi district.

Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the school which was constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source