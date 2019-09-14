Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today arrived in Shamakhi district for a visit.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shamakhi.

Mehriban Aliyeva then met with representatives of the general public of Shamakhi.

