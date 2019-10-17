Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Chinese-made household appliances have been sent to the Czech Republic via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, Trend reports referring to the ADY Container, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR) consortium is the freight operator. Azerbaijan is represented by ADY Container in the consortium.

In the promotion of this China-Europe route, each of the participating countries, including Azerbaijan, plays an irreplaceable role in order to advance the “Middle Corridor”.

ADY Container was created to carry out rail container transportation, as well as with aim of purchasing and operating containers for transporting various goods, providing all types of container services.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source