Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

FINCA Azerbaijan has opened its Central office in Baku, as part of the microfinance company’s expansion plan.

The official opening ceremony was attended by FINCA Azerbaijan CEO Timothy Tarrant, staff and clients.

Central branch of “FINCA Azerbaijan” will provide responsible financial services to the residents of Baku and Sumgait cities and Absheron peninsula, focused mainly on those customers who are engaged in trade, service and agriculture sector.

During his speech, Timothy Tarrant said: ‘FINCA continues to support small entrepreneurs through micro loans. Our customers living in Baku and adjacent areas will be able to benefit from the loan products offered to them by our Central Branch’.

In the coming days FINCA is going to open its new branches in Agdash, Barda, Salyan and Lankaran regions.

In Azerbaijan over the last 20 years, FINCA has worked with over 1 million Azerbaijani microfinance borrowers and disbursed over $1.2 billion dollars in micro and small enterprise loans. The microfinance sector in total in Azerbaijan has helped millions of families grow their businesses, increase their assets, and their family incomes respectively. These loans have helped both create and sustain many hundreds of thousands of jobs, mainly in the agricultural sector.

About FINCA Azerbaijan

Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 20 banks and microfinance institutions that profitably and responsibly provides impactful financial services to enable low-income individuals and communities to invest in their futures. As a leading microfinance institution in Azerbaijan, FINCA Azerbaijan serves small businesses across the country with various loan products intended to promote profitable business activity. The company puts emphasis on agriculture lending. For more information, visit www.finca.az.

