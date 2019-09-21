Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

The finalists of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in group exercises with 5 balls were determined at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Sept. 21, Trend reports.

The teams from Russia (30.000 points), Bulgaria (29.200 points), Japan (29.200 points), Belarus (28.400 points), Ukraine (28.250 points), Italy (27.800 points), Israel (27.450 points) and China (27.150) reached the final. point) reached the finals.

The Azerbaijani team ranked ninth scoring 26.400 points and didn’t reach the finals.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

