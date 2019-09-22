Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

The final day of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Sept.22, Trend reports.

The final day of the Championship features team finals in group exercises. Teams are set to compete in exercises with five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

The Azerbaijani team will perform in the final of the group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs. Azerbaijan is represented by a team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

