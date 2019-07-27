Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The final day of the artistic gymnastics competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports on July 27.

The finals will be held on certain types of gymnastic exercises today. The winners among men in the vault, parallel bars and crossbar exercises will be named.

The winners among women in balance beam and floor exercises will be named.

The artistic gymnastics competitions among men and women as part of EYOF Baku 2019 are being held on July 23-27.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competitions by four athletes, namely, Samad Mamedli, Aghakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

Samad Mammadli reached the three finals in the floor, pommel horse and all-around exercises. He won a silver medal in the pommel horse exercises.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

