Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

There are certain gaps in the field of agricultural production in Azerbaijan, Director of the Azerbaijani Agricultural Research Center of the Ministry of Agriculture Firdovsi Fikretzade said at a German-Azerbaijani business forum entitled “Modernization of Industry and Infrastructure 2019” and held in Baku, Trend reports Sept. 27.

He said that about 150,000 tons of seed potatoes are produced in Azerbaijan; however, there is potential for production of more 150,000 tons in this sphere.

“In our opinion, it is advisable to build a fertilizer plant in Azerbaijan in conjunction with a German company in order to sell fertilizers in the Russian and CIS markets,” he noted.

“Considering the favorable conditions, which have been created in Azerbaijan for the development of various sectors of the economy including agriculture, we might take this opportunity to fill in the gap in this area,” added Fikretzade.

This may allow bringing products not only to the local, but also to the foreign market, he said.

He reminded that the potential for grape production in Azerbaijan is much higher than in Georgia and Moldova; however, domestic products aren’t sufficiently represented in foreign markets yet.

