A Fine Cars of Armenia showroom has recently opened in downtown Yerevan to offer models from several brands like Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Chrysler, Dodge and RAM.

Fine Cars of Armenia is the official representative of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Armenia and the South Caucasus region.

“Design, performance, convenience and affordability” is what FCA has adopted as their motto.

Michael Aghili, Chief Executive Officer at Fine Cars of Armenia, said he has been following Armenian market trends since 1994.

According to him, recent changes in Armenia’s political arena inspired optimism and encouraged him and his friends to make major investments in the country.

“The car market may seem small in Armenia but almost 150 people out of every 1000 own vehicles,” Aghili said.

“Armenia has great potential in this regard, but what amazes me are the human resources.

“The company seeks to serve the Armenian consumers in a unique way, to offer the least environmentally harmful vehicles to them and give them the chance to choose from medium-range and luxury models.”

Fine Cars of Armenia will be importing only vehicles that comply with the Euro 6 standard that reduce CO2 emissions to a minimum and meet the highest standards of American and European security.

The company has promised to provide high-quality and after-sales service, which includes repair and maintenance of a variety of technical and electrical components.

Association of Automobile Importers will also be created to introduce key import projects to the government.

The company is thus striving to standardize the import of vehicles in Armenia, to safeguard international safety standards and protect consumers’ interests.

Another advantage is the provision of financial and leasing services in the showroom. Based on a single window system, such services will help reduce the purchase and sale of used vehicles not meeting safety standards.

The company will also be selling Dodge Charger Pursuit cars designed for the police. Aghili said safety and saving lives is a priority, reminding of a tragic accident that resulted in the death of four police officers in 2018.

He said the model is the most widely used one by U.S. law enforcement authorities. It is equipped with front and side airbags, while the steel safety frame construction is strong and helps protect occupants by managing and controlling energy in the event of an impact.

The corporate social responsibility package of the company will be directed to multiple sclerosis research and treatment in Armenia, as well as technical re-equipment of facilities for people with special needs.

Italian Ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco, Regional Director at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group Fabrizio Foreo, and Aghili himself took part in the opening ceremony.

source