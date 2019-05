Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

A few hours left before the start of the UEFA Europa League final match to be held at 23:00 (GMT +4) at Baku Olympic Stadium, Trend reports.

Trend presents photos reflecting the excitement of fans of two English teams – Arsenal and Chelsea – in anticipation of the football festival in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source