BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

A festive event dedicated to Azerbaijan’s National Flag Day was held on Baku Seaside Boulevard on Nov. 9.

Trend presents photos from the event.

Azerbaijan celebrates the National Flag Day on Nov. 9.

In accordance with the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the establishment of the National Flag Day dated Nov. 17, 2009, the National Flag Day is celebrated annually on Nov. 9 in Azerbaijan.

(Photo: Zaur Mustafayev)

