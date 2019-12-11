BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The EU welcomes the reforms which are being held in Azerbaijan lately, Head of Azerbaijani Center for the International Relations Analysis Farid Shafiyev said.

Shafiyev made the remark in Baku at a press conference following his visit to Brussels, Trend reports on Dec. 11.

“The reforms which are carried out by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are highly appreciated and welcomed by the EU,” head of the center said.

“In particular, this concerns the dissolution of the parliament, personnel and other reforms,” Shafiyev said. “The EU is observing the process of carrying out the important reforms in Azerbaijan and believes in their results.”

