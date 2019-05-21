Socially insecure families living in different Armenian provinces have been informed about being included in the housing program implemented by VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia. The Sahakyans, who have lived in a metal container in the town of Spitak for 30 years, are now in the center of attention of the partner organizations.

Seryozha does not remember anything from the 1988 earthquake; he was only three years old when the disaster struck. He learned about the destroyed house, the loss of his father and brother from his mother’s stories. Over 30 years, from early childhood, he has lived in a metal container. Now a young father of two, he tries to find a solution; he has added another metal container to the already existing one, but still, the area has remained depressing and not fit for living. There are now five of them living in the metal container.

Seryozha dreams of building the house of his childhood. Years ago, he initiated construction works in the same locale. To accomplish the goal, he has travelled abroad to work for many times. With the help of relatives and friends, he has started building a house on his own, which has remained unfinished. He can’t do more due to the lack of financial means.

By the end of the year, VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia will make the dream of the family from Lori province a reality. The Sahakyans are selected in the housing program of the current year.

“For many years, and hand in hand with the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, we have spared no effort to return the light of hope to more than 150 families. Stories of their lives may vary, regions they live in may vary, reasons behind the hardships they face may vary, but there is one problem they all share. We perk up with every single beneficiary family rising from its knees. We announced the start of this year’s program with a surprise phone call to one of our beneficiaries. I now call on this family by television: stay strong. With our partners, we will make your years-long dream come true by end of this year,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

