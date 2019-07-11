On July 6, 2019 the American Chamber of Commerce in Georgia (AmCham Georgia), hosted a family picnic together with the U.S. Embassy in Georgia which celebrated the 243rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. American, Georgian and international families enjoyed an American style picnic with a giant barbeque, live bands, a beer and wine garden, illusionist and toys for the children. From bouncing castles to face-painting and riding a rodeo bull – the picnic featured a large variety of fun activities.

The picnic celebrated not only American Independence Day, but also the friendly partnership with Georgia, being one of AmCham’s primary missions. Founded in 1998, AmCham Georgia is the largest business association in Georgia representing more than 200 Georgian, American and international companies. The association works to strengthen U.S. – Georgia business and economic relations while focusing on giving valuable input towards the improvement of the business climate in Georgia.

The President of the American Chamber of Commerce, Michael Cowgill, mentioned in the interview that the “relationship between America and Georgia has never been stronger”.

“We, the AmCham, partner up with the Embassy on many things and with the Government in the USA – looking for a way to make sure that Georgia is successful,” said Cowgill. “We believe that the basis of that is a very strong economy so we always look for more American, Georgian and international companies to include. This combination of American, Georgian and International companies is what makes us so strong. This is what the real basis of future success of Georgia looks like,” he continued.

While welcoming the media, Elizabeth Rood, Chargé d’affaires, commented on the event;

“We are very happy today to be celebrating the 243rd anniversary of the United States of America with our partners from the American Chamber of Commerce,” stated Rood. “This is the 19th year that we have celebrated together with AmCham here on the grounds of the Embassy. The American Chamber of Commerce is a very strong partner of the U.S. Embassy in promoting American business here in Georgia and helping American companies invest and do business. And, when more American companies succeed in Georgia it makes our relationship stronger and it makes Georgia stronger too.”

Elizabeth Rood also commented on the recent happenings in the country and emphasized USA’s support of Georgia on the subject once more; “The United States firmly supports Georgia’s territorial integrity, and we call on Russia to do the same, including to abide by the 2008 ceasefire agreement and to reverse its recognition of the so-called independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.”

After Rood and Cowgill welcomed around 1,500 guests, the American national anthem was performed by Katie Nutt from the US Embassy and the Georgian national anthem by Natalia Blauvelt. The annual event closed with a beautiful display of fireworks.

