Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Competitions in gymnastics as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) are held successfully, Gulnara Damirova, a spectator at the competition, told Trend.

“I came to cheer and support our gymnast Samad Mammadli. My son has been doing gymnastics for 10 years, he and Samad are on the same team. We wish good luck to Samad, he is a source of pride for us, and a very determined young man. We are happy to see that he is reaching such heights,” the spectator said.

According to Damirova, the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena are held successfully, as usual.

“It is pleasant to watch such competitions, to be charged with positivity. We support all athletes. Of course, we support representatives of other teams, because rivals are an incentive for our athletes for striving to achieve more,” Damirova added.

The finals of men’s and women’s individual all-around events are held at the National Gymnastics Arena on July 25 as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival. Azerbaijan is represented in the finals of men’s all-around events by gymnast Samad Mammadli.

Competitions in men’s and women’s gymnastics as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival are held July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

