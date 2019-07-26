Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The competitions in Baku are wonderfully organized, and the gymnastics arena hall is very comfortable, Russian gymnast Viktoria Listunova, who won the gold medal in gymnast competitions in a vault jump and exercise on uneven bars at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), told Trend.

“To be honest, I did not expect that I could perform the jump, because two of my opponents were performing, and their exercise was a bit more complex than mine, and they have unfortunately failed – the first gymnast stumbled and the second went over the line,” the Russian gymnast said.

Listunova also said that her favorite gymnastic exercises are floor exercises.

The finals of the men’s and women’s individual all-around artistic gymnastics competitions were held in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of EYOF Baku 2019 on July 26.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

