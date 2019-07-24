Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The second day of competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 24.

The qualifying competitions in women’s artistic gymnastics will be held today.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan will be represented by Milana Minakovskaya.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source