EY Azerbaijan supported the Social Innovation Lab in organizing and hosting the most notable startup event of the year – the Climate Launch Pad Azerbaijan FINAL Pitch Show.

Eight participating startup teams presented on stage their ideas and initiatives aimed at tackling climate change, as well as conducting their business activities in the most ethical and sustainable manner.

The competition’s jury selected the top three startups amongst the participants, while the audience voted for their favorite startup.

“At EY we realize the role of start-ups in tackling climate change and various sustainability-related issues,” said Gunel Farajova, head of Climate Change and Sustainability Services at EY, who was among the jury. “Therefore, we acknowledge our responsibility to support start-up eco system in Azerbaijan which is genuinely committed to working responsibly towards sustainable development and protecting our environment in a wider sense of the term.”

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction advisory, financial advisory and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY pledged its commitment to the development of Azerbaijan and the wider region by establishing its office in Baku 25 years ago. Over this period, we have turned into a leading professional services firm in the region. For quarter of a century, we have successfully assisted both local and international companies, as well as government agencies, to meet the challenges of the global economy.

