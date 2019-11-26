BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

For the first time ever, the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ program officially opens for nominations. Founded by EY, it is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The focus of this year’s program is small and medium sized businesses (SMB), and enterprises from all sectors across Azerbaijan are invited to submit their applications until 15 January 2020. The finalists for 2019-2020 program and the ultimate winner of the national competition shall be announced on 11 March 2020.

Ilgar Veliyev, Country Managing Partner at EY Azerbaijan and Lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Azerbaijan said: “I am delighted to launch the 2019-2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program, for the first time in our country. This year we are committed to supporting and encouraging our nation’s small and medium sized companies and those businessmen and businesswomen who not only manage to build successful business venture, but also better the lives of communities around them”.

He added: “A highlight of the program will be when the winner of the national competition goes to Monaco in June to represent Azerbaijan at the ‘EY Word Entrepreneur Of The Year’ award and compete against finalists from other countries. It will be a great opportunity to put our talented entrepreneurs in a truly global spotlight.”

Who can be nominated?

Operating in more than 60 countries worldwide, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership, and achievement. The program is open to entrepreneurs representing all sectors and growth stages, from all over Azerbaijan. The annual turnover of qualifying enterprises (companies) should be between AZN 1 million and AZN 30 million. For detailed information on who can put themselves forward for nomination and other questions regarding the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program, please visit https://www.ey.com/az/eoy .

The finalists and a winner will be selected by an independent panel of judges, comprising respected entrepreneurs, top-managers from state-run companies, representatives of international financial institutions. Speaking at the launch of the program, renowned Swedish entrepreneur and a humanitarian Gustaf Nobel said: “The EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ is designed to support and celebrate entrepreneurial talent in Azerbaijan. Therefore we really encourage male and female entrepreneurs of all ages and from all industries and backgrounds to get involved and nominate themselves for the 2019-2020 program.”

Partners and Sponsors

For the 2019-2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program, EY Azerbaijan has teamed up with the Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ Azerbaijan program is supported by BP and the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

About EY

EY pledged its commitment to the development of Azerbaijan and the wider region by establishing its office in Baku 25 years ago. Over this period, EY Azerbaijan has turned into a leading professional services firm in the region. For quarter of a century, EY has successfully assisted both local and international companies, as well as government agencies, to meet the challenges of the global economy.

