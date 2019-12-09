BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ Azerbaijan Program 2019-2020 is seeking nominations (applications) from successful small and medium sized companies and entrepreneurs, who, with their innovative ideas and passion to excel, have managed to establish market-leading enterprises and positively influenced communities around them.

Who can apply?

How to apply?

For detailed information on eligibility criteria and on how to put forward your nomination, please visit www.eoy.az

The Program Calendar:

The Jury:

The finalists and winners will be chosen from all eligible nominations by a distinguished panel of independent judges following an independent process of nomination and selection. The judges will make their assessments based on the set of various factors, such as growth in turnover, profit, nominee’s leadership, degree of innovation, creative and ingenious marketing, social responsibility and regard for sustainability.

Confidentiality:

All financial and personal information, submitted during the nomination process, will be considered confidential and protected accordingly.

Partners and Sponsors:

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition is held in partnership with Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan. It is supported by the International Bank of Azerbaijan and BP.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program:

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership, and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national, and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.

