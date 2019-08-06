Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.5

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijan increased exports of fruits and vegetables by 15 percent in January-June 2019 when compared to the same period last year, or up to $318.4 million in monetary equivalent, Trend reports referring to the Export Review published by Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Exports of plastic and plastic products amounted to $103.3 million during the aforementioned period, with exports of cotton fiber having amounted to $75.7 million, chemical industry products to $45.6 million, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to $15.5 million, and cotton yarn to $14.6 million.

Compared to the same period of 2018, exports of cotton fiber increased by 2.6 times, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 2.2 times, cotton yarn by 47 percent, plastic and plastic products by 44 percent, and chemical products by 49 percent.

Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $9.98 billion in the first half of 2019, which is $1.3 billion or 15 percent higher than the figures for last year.

In particular, the volume of non-oil exports increased by $127 million, or 15 percent, to $979 million.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source