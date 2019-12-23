BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Ulker Aliyeva – Trend:

Municipal elections are an important event in the political life of the country, Azerbaijani expert, professor of Western Caspian University Fikret Sadikhov told Trend.

“I think that the scope of responsibility of municipalities and their activity must be expanded,” the expert said.

The political analyst stressed that municipalities hold an important place in the legislative management system in Azerbaijan.

“A group of foreign observers who express their opinions following these elections is in Azerbaijan,” Sadikhov added.

“To date, no serious violations have been observed,” the expert said. “The elections are being held in accordance with the Election Code. People who come to the polling stations vote for those on whom they pin hopes. I hope that these hopes will be justified.”

Sadikhov further stressed that municipalities play an important role in the political life of many leading foreign countries.

“I think that if municipalities are provided with additional rights, some broad powers and become responsible for certain spheres of socio-economic life, they may solve important issues of concern for an ordinary Azerbaijani citizen,” the expert said.

“The role of municipalities will increase over time,” the expert said.

“This is an important factor in which our current voter, an Azerbaijani citizen is interested,” Sadikhov said. “I think that they will play a very serious role in Azerbaijan’s political and economic life in the future.”

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23. From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies. The voting takes place at 5,049 polling stations. The municipal elections are being monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared day-off in Azerbaijan.

