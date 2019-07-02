Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

The exhibition “Natural and Cultural Heritage of Kyrgyzstan” has opened at Baku Convention Center within the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva and Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliyev opened the exhibition.

In his speech, Niyazaliyev touched upon the relations existing between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

“Successful cooperation in various spheres has been developed between the two brotherly countries,” he said. “We are grateful to Azerbaijan for having organized the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at a high level.”

In turn, Sevda Mammadaliyeva noted that the sessions of the World Heritage Committee provide space not only for meetings and discussions, but also for exhibitions dedicated to historical, material and cultural heritage. In this context, the opening of an exhibition dedicated to Kyrgyzstan is very significant, she said.

“Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are successfully developing friendly and fraternal ties that have been formed on the basis of the historical relations of two fraternal Turkic peoples,” she added. “The exhibition allows visitors to become better acquainted with the culture of Kyrgyzstan.”

Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held on June 30 at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will continue till July 10, 2019.

