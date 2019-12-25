Davit Bakradze, one of the leaders of the European Georgia political party, has responded to the announcement of President Zurabishvili that she made yesterday. He called it ‘beyond absurdity’ and demanded that the Government disown it.

Bakradze said that the ruling team often justified Zurabishvili’s statements by her imperfect knowledge of Georgian or wrong context, but what the President said yesterday, according to Bakradze, “does not fit into anything.”

“I would like to remind her [the President] that Georgia has no borders with Abkhazia or the Tskhinvali region and precisely because of this, Vazha Gaprindashvili is in the Tskhinvali prison today,” said the leader of European Georgia. “How can she talk about borders when it comes to our integral part? Can this be justified by imperfect knowledge of Georgian?” Bakradze here referred to the often-used justification of the Georgian Dream party, stating that the President has imperfect knowledge of Georgian language. “I would say that this is a great absurdity, but unfortunately beyond absurdity, this is fundamentally detrimental harm to Georgia’s interests,” Bakradze stated.

Finally, the leader of the party reported that European Georgia strongly demands “that the Georgian government disavow the statement and officially declare that we have no border with Georgia’s occupied territories.” By Nini Dakhundaridze

